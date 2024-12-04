Actress Payal Rohatgi recently made an emotional appeal to her fans, revealing that her father is battling prostate cancer. In a heartfelt post, Payal shared details about his condition and the financial strain the family is facing, urging her followers to come forward with their support and donations. On Wednesday, Payal took to her Instagram handle and wrote a lengthy note that read, “I have decided to post this on my social media after a lot of internal alignment of my thoughts. In our country, medical treatments are expensive. And every middle class family has limited funds. Also my father thought he would get reimbursement from the medical insurance company of whose premium he had paid but he hasn’t. The medical insurance PREMIUM every year so much for senior citizens but when genuine medical expenses don’t get reimbursed it’s sad. He requested me to put it on my social media and I am doing it as I want to connect via this platform.” Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer: Mahima Chaudhry Reveals She Was With The Bigg Boss 11 Diva During First Day of Treatment (LatestLY Exclusive).

She added, “Crowd funding (Donation) needed for my Father. He is a senior citizen and is suffering from Prostate Cancer (since 2018), COPD i.e., shrinking lungs (since 2006) and Very Severe Osteoporosis (since 2008). Request my fans and followers to Donate generously and deposit money in the following account. Some Medical Reports attached. The entire medical file can be sent on email too.”

Payal Rohatgi Shares Emotional Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi)

Payal Rohatgi was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2008. In 2022, she participated in ALT Balaji's reality television show Lock Upp and emerged as the runner-up. The show was hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut and Payal during her stint on it, made several startling revelations about her personal life. ‘Misdiagnosis’: Tishaa Kumar’s Mother Tanya Singh Reveals Her 20-Year-Old Daughter Never Had Cancer, Shares Devastating Details of the Medical Error That Led to Her Demise.

Rohatgi also appeared in movies like 36 China Town, Ugly Aur Pagli and Irrfan Khan’s Dil Kabaddi.

She is married to wrestler Sangram Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).