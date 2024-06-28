In a shocking bit of news, actress Hina Khan has revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress is known to be very health-conscious with a passion for fitness. Fans, friends and netizens have been sending her positive vibes and get well soon messages on social media. In the past, Bollywood actresses like Mahima Chaudhry, Sonali Bendre and Mumtaz battled cancer and came out victorious. We reached out to actress Mahima Chaudhry who said she has been by Hina Khan's side in this testing period. Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Hina Khan’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis: ‘She Must Have Fought Many Battles in Her Life & Won’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

The actress' friends are in shock. Mouni Roy commented, "As unbelievable as this is, I know you ll fight it and come out stronger. You are one of the strongest person I know. Praying for your recovery earnestly. All my love," while Jennifer Winget wrote, "I truly believe in your ability to overcome this challenge..stay strong and keep believing in your resilience Hina..sending lots of love." Hina Khan Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai and Other Celebs Pray For Her Speedy Recovery

Take a look at Hina Khan's post on her cancer diagnosis

We got in touch with actress Mahima Chaudhry who is also a breast cancer survivor. She told us, "I have been in touch with Hina. She called me up after her diagnosis and we had a deep conversation about it. I was there on the first day of her treatment. She is being treated at the same facility as me, with the same team of doctors. I can tell you that she is very upbeat. Hina has her chin up. She will be fine, just fine."

It is indeed heartening to know that Hina Khan is getting such crucial support from a senior colleague and cancer survivor. We wish her the best in her treatment and hope she back to her fittest self!

