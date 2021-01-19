The makers of Peaky Blinders, a popular crime drama series created by Steven Knight, have shared an update on the show’s sixth season, which will also be its last season. Sharing a picture that was taken during the filming of season five, directed by Anthony Byrne, the makers have revealed that the sixth season is back in production, but it would also be the final one showcasing Cillian Murphy’s journey as Tommy Shelby. Yes, the epic story of the Shelbys would be seen one last time in its final installment. 5 Best Moments Of Cillian Murphy As Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders!

The show’s creator and writer Steven Knight issued a statement on the final season of Peaky Blinders. It read, “After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.” Peaky Blinders Season 6: UK Government Approves Filming of Cillian Murphy’s BBC Show Under Social Distancing Guidelines.

Peaky Blinders Season Six Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial)

The Peaky Blinders production team have confirmed that they are following all the protocols, the safety guidelines issued by the government amid this global pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).