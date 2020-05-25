Cillian Murphy Birthday: 5 Best Moments Of the Irish Actor As Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders (Watch Videos)

Cillian Murphy Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cillian Murphy is one of the most talented actors who has starred in some exceptional roles in his career be it films or TV. Although, not many may know that the Irish actor actually began his career as a rock musician. In late 90s, the actor began to gravitate towards acting and later starred in big films such as s 28 Days Later (2002), Cold Mountain (2003), Intermission (2003), Red Eye (2005). Murphy also famously played the character of Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow in the Batman films of The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005–2012) directed by Christopher Nolan. In the recent years though, one role that has fetched Murphy a huge fandom is his portrayal of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Peaky Blinders Season 6: UK Government Approves Filming of Cillian Murphy’s BBC Show Under Social Distancing Guidelines.

The BBC series set in the post World War I, Birmingham in England is a crime drama starring Murphy as the leader of a notorious gang of the Peaky Blinders. As Tommy Shelby, the actor has received immense love from fans. The series also bagged a BAFTA award for Best Drama Series in 2018 whereas Murphy received a National Television Award for Outstanding Drama Performance in the series in 2020. As the actor celebrates his birthday on May 25 and turns 44, we look at his best moments on the show.

Already Borken - Season 1 Episode 2

In the second episode of the first season of the show is one of Tommy (Murphy) and Grace's (Annabelle Wallis) greatest moments. In this scene, Tommy asks Grace to sing him a song. After agreeing, she asks him happy or sad to which he responds with the latter. "I warn you it'll break your heart", she says. Tommy replies, "Already broken." We bet Cillian literally left you heartbroken with those two words in this scene.

So Close - Season 2 Finale

It was probably one of the best finales we have season among all the seasons. In the final episode of the second season of the show, we see Murphy's character carted out to an abandoned field where he is to be shot by Ulster Volunteer Force. Although in a trick of fate Tommy escapes death but before that, is seen saying "So close" as for a moment he thinks, he almost had it all.

No Fighting - Season 3, Episode 1

After Tommy and Grace tie the knot, there's a clear distinction between their guests as the Shelby family is now expected to get along with cavalrymen. In one of the most amazing scenes delivered by Murphy, we see him warning his brothers in an impromptu kitchen meeting that there won't be any fighting. Cillian is simply brilliant in this scene.

Tommy Shoots Alfie - Season 4, Episode 6

In season four finale Tom Hardy's Alfie asks Murphy's character to shoot him. This scene the deep mutual respect these two had for each other. It's both Hardy and Muprhy's acting talents that make this one a total stunner.

Is It All Over For Tommy? -Season 5, Episode 6

If you've watched the recently released fifth season of the show, you probably know that it ended on a cliffhanger. The season finale was a stunner with Murphy's character almost losing it and putting a gun to his head. Is it reall all over for Tommy? Well, we'll have to wait to find that out in season 6. Cillian Murphy Was Very Close To Playing Christopher Nolan's Batman, Auditioned Wearing Val Kilmer's Bat Suit (Watch Video).

We bet if you are a Cillian Murphy fan, you have probably loved the whole series and not just these moments from the show. Do tell us your favourite Tommy Shelby moment in comments below.