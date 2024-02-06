Actress Alia Bhatt will be seen as the executive producer for the crime series Poacher, created by Richie Mehta. She said that the impact of it was deeply personal, and the Emmy-Award filmmaker's portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with her. Talking about coming on board as the executive producer for Poacher, Alia shared, "Being part of this incredibly significant project is an honour for both the entire team and me at Eternal Sunshine Productions. The impact of Poacher was deeply personal, and Richie’s portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me and the team." She added: "The storytelling genuinely moved me, especially knowing it's based on true events that shed light on brutal crimes occurring in our forests. I am confident Poacher will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings. "It's a call to embrace coexistence, and I am genuinely thrilled to be collaborating with Richie, QC and Prime Video and to contribute to this narrative." Poacher: Alia Bhatt Turns Executive Producer For Nimisha Sajayan-Roshan Mathew's Prime Video Series, Check Out First Look Poster and Streaming Date!.

The crime thriller drama features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. An investigative crime series based on true events, 'Poacher' unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. The series brings the world of environmental conservation and entertainment together with the intent of highlighting a key global concern – illegal poaching. Mehta has created, written and directed the series. Poacher is executive produced by QC Entertainment’s Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man's Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alan McAlex (Suitable Boy) serves as producer for Suitable Pictures. Also from Delhi Crime are Director of Photography Johan Aidt, composer Andrew Lockington and editor Beverley Mills. Poacher: Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew’s Crime Series, Directed by Richie Mehta, to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 23 (View Poster).

View Alia Bhatt's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

"Alia coming on board Poacher is truly a dream come true. In addition to being a world-class actress, she has proven to be a selfless philanthropist, channelling her well-respected and earned celebrity status for championing positive causes. Her involvement in this series helps raise awareness for the important issues addressed in the show," said QC principals Hamm, Mansfield & McKittrick. "The most important of which is we are all one interconnected humanity and planet. It's crucial that we treat it with the respect and consideration it deserves," they said. Poacher will stream on Prime Video in India from February 23.

