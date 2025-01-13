Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has redefined relationship goals with a new video, where he is seen romancing his wife Debina Bonnerjee. Gurmeet took to Instagram, where he shared a video, where the couple are seen dancing. Gurmeet looks dapper in a monochrome suit while Debina looks fiery hot in a bright red off shoulder dress. ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ Season 2 Review: Gurmeet Choudhary Makes a Suave Addition to Tahir Raj Bhasin and Aanchal G Singgh’s Pulpy Thriller Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

The two are seen grooving on the song “Tu Har Lamha” sung by Arijit Singh. The track is originally picturised on Ali Fazal and Sapna Pabbi. It is from the film Khamoshiyan, which also stars Gurmeet.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s Romantic Dance Video

The actor captioned the video: “Romancing with bae” along with heart and happy face emoji.

“Khamoshiyan” released in 2015. The romantic thriller horror film is directed by Karan Darra. Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt produced the film in association with Vishesh Films. The film is a supernatural love triangle revolving around a writer adrift in the icy slopes of Kashmir where he discovers a married woman with a strange, silent past along with her bed-ridden husband.

Gurmeet and Debina rose to prominence after portraying Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic Ramayana. They first got married in 2011 and then tied the knot again in 2021. They had their first child, a daughter, in April 2022, and their second daughter in November 2022.

In other news, Gurmeet recently took a step towards a healthier lifestyle and a more sustainable future by ditching plastic lunch boxes and opting for steel ones instead.

Gurmeet took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures and clips posing with his steel tiffin box. The actor is seen sitting in his car and holding on to the eco-friendly lunch box and a fork.

For the caption, he wrote: “Plastic tiffin boxes? Not anymore! I’ve made the switch to steel tiffin boxes, and here’s why you should too…”

“Healthier Choice – No harmful chemicals leaching into your food. Keeps Food Fresh – Steel maintains the taste and quality better than plastic. Eco-Friendly – 100% recyclable and better for the planet!” ‘Commander Karan Saxena’: Director Jatin Wagle Aims To Introduce a ‘New Hero’ Like James Bond and Jason Bourne With Gurmeet Choudhary Starrer.

He added: “Switching to steel is a small step toward a healthier lifestyle and a more sustainable future. Let’s make this change together—your health and the environment will thank you! Comment below if you’ve already made the switch or are planning to. Let’s inspire each other to do better!”

