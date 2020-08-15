The COVID-19 lockdown and grim environment that the pandemic has created, has not affected actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma one bit, for they went ahead and tied the knot in April. And now, the couple is all set to welcome their first child. Confirming the good news, Puja revealed to Bombay Times, "Yes, Kunal and I are excited about entering this new, beautiful phase in our lives. I am in a happy space now and have been enjoying my personal time. In fact, I have not stepped out of my apartment since April." Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Tie The Knot, Pledge To Donate The Money They Were Going To Spend on the Wedding to the Needy (View Post).

Apart from her wedding, Puja was back in the news for having quit her daily soap Jag Janani Maa Vaishnodevi: Kahani Mata Rani Ki, where she was seen playing the titular role. Ask her if this was the reason, and the actress tells the daily, "I would have continued working even during pregnancy, but due to the pandemic, I felt that it was important to take precautions and stay at home. I plan to get back to work by next year and hopefully, the pandemic will be over by then.” Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee Look Picture Perfect In Their First Click After Marriage (View Post).

The actors, in fact, are planning to tie the knot once again with festivities after the arrival of their baby, given they had to cancel their grand wedding plans in April and had a registered marriage. In fact, Puja and Kunal had also pledged to donate the money that was to be spent on their wedding to help the country's fight against COVID-19.

"We had a lot of dreams for our wedding, and had planned everything to the T. However, the pandemic changed everything and even my mother, who lives in Kolkata, could not attend our registered wedding. I am hoping to have a regular ceremony and do my pheras with Kunal after the baby arrives. Hopefully, my mother will also be able to attend it," concludes Puja hopefully. Life is looking up for Puja and Kunal and here's wishing them good health and happiness always!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).