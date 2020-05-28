Raktanchal: Twitterati Shares Hilarious Memes On Nikitin Dheer's Crime Drama Series

Raktanchal Meme (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Internet does not spare any show, good or bad when it comes to memes. Anyone who has social media access and free internet is already aware of this wide meme culture. Series and movies are the first ones to fall prey to them. Following the drill, the meme creators now focused on MX Player's crime drama series, Raktanchal. It is based on real events from the eighties of Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh. Raktanchal: Kranti Prakash Jha Dedicates His ‘Angry Young Man’ Role in MX Player Show to Amitabh Bachchan.

The series has some signature, power packed dialogues that are in full force used in the memes. Dialogues like "Palat Do" and "Apna Dimag Mat Chala" are doing the rounds through these memes and why aren't we surprised? Check out some of the funny memes below.

Every Mom Ever!

#Raktanchal When you're telling your mom scientific facts ... Your WhatsApp University graduated mother: pic.twitter.com/oBqx2WS0ER — Ssaarrccaassm🥀 (@ssaarrccaassm) May 28, 2020

Family WhatsApp Group Problems!

#Raktanchal Me trying to giving suggestions in family problems Le Dad* pic.twitter.com/JkYTuOYCue — Suspense (@suspenseonly) May 28, 2020

Are We Still Talking About TikTok vs YouTube?

When Ludo Was a Tangible Game!

#Raktanchal Me, when I am about to lose a game of ludo - pic.twitter.com/27lcL8JzGT — Kriticism. (@indianpunner) May 28, 2020

When No One Listens To Professor!

Never Wake Up a Sleeping Baby... Never!

When baby is finally asleep and someone asks me to wake him up so that they can play.#Raktanchal Me: pic.twitter.com/y3yp1wdg3s — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) May 27, 2020

No Offense Bhai Fans!

#Raktanchal Me watching solman bhai doing unbelievable stunts and actions in movie Me to my self : pic.twitter.com/3biwaSBuwz — Gujarati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) May 28, 2020

Lockdown Studies Be Like...

#Raktanchal Me to my books after every final exams pic.twitter.com/aYQ2p2MXfV — कुnaal♊ (@sarcsticstoner) May 28, 2020

The series stars Soundarya Sharma, Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer in the lead. "This is not the story of one person's journey but inspired by the journeys of many men and women, woven into the narratives of a few characters, to reflect the stories of the events in the region," Soundary had informed IANS, while talking about her debut in the digital world. Well, it has to be seen how the netizens receive the series. Impressed or not-impressed, another set of memes is sure to make way to the internet and social media feeds! So stay tuned with us for more updates!