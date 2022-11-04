Ralph Macchio was a huge part of many fans' childhood. A star filled with conviction, promise and charm, his portrayal of Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid franchise inspired many as he would go on to land that final kick at the end of the first film and create for one of the greatest moments in cinema. So, of course, fans were delighted when Macchio would return after all these years to play the character once more in Cobra Kai. Ralph Macchio Birthday Special: 8 Best Moments of the Actor as Daniel LaRusso From TV Series Cobra Kai That Are Fabulous! (Watch Videos).

Not losing any of the traits that made Daniel so special, Macchio just slipped back into the character like a glove and brought forward a more matured take as he tried to lead a new generation. With his performance being more inspiring too now, he surely has had his moments in Cobra Kai. So, to celebrate Ralph Macchio's 61st birthday, we are taking a look at nine of his best quotes from Cobra Kai. Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer: William Zabka’s Netflix Show Is Arrving on September 9 (Watch Video).

The Fear...

Daniel LaRusso Quotes From Cobra Kai (Photo Credit: Netflix/LatestLY)

To Fight Back...

Daniel LaRusso Quotes From Cobra Kai (Photo Credit: Netflix/LatestLY)

Heroic...

Daniel LaRusso Quotes From Cobra Kai (Photo Credit: Netflix/LatestLY)

Balance...

Daniel LaRusso Quotes From Cobra Kai (Photo Credit: Netflix/LatestLY)

The Right Thing...

Daniel LaRusso Quotes From Cobra Kai (Photo Credit: Netflix/LatestLY)

Wise Words...

Daniel LaRusso Quotes From Cobra Kai (Photo Credit: Netflix/LatestLY)

The Only One...

Daniel LaRusso Quotes From Cobra Kai (Photo Credit: Netflix/LatestLY)

Look For the Good...

Daniel LaRusso Quotes From Cobra Kai (Photo Credit: Netflix/LatestLY)

They Don't...

Daniel LaRusso Quotes From Cobra Kai (Photo Credit: Netflix/LatestLY)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2022 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).