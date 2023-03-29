Actress-politician Dipika Chikhlia, who is always remembered for her portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial Ramayan that aired in 1987, shared a video in which she can be seen wearing a saffron coloured sari and performing puja of Lord Ram. She said that it is the same sari she wore during the Luv Kush Kand in the show. Actress Nandini Sharma Reveals She Lost a South Project for Being Overweight.

She wrote: "This is the same sari I wore during Luv Kush Kand." Previously also she shared two videos and recalled her journey on the show. In one of the videos she recreated a scene from the show and wrote: Throw back..nostalgia..unedited footage or is it recreated..part 1" Her post was much appreciated by her fans. One of them mentioned: "Mam..We all will forever be grateful to you for these three insta post of yours..feeling blessed."

Check Out Dipika Chikhlia's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala)

Another social media user wrote: "Thanks from all of us for sharing this! Many people wanted to see you as Sita ji one more time." While another wrote: Those divine vibes..they are everything" Dipika gained a lot of popularity for her portrayal of Sita and audiences still appreciate her performance in the show. She also worked in a number of films including 'Cheekh', 'Vikram Betaal', 'Ghar Sansar', 'Khudai', 'Gaalib', among others.

