Many feel that Renuka Shahane's claim to fame was Hum Aapke Hain Koun! She may have gained universal acclaim from that film but she was part of our household much before that. We have grown up watching her on several shows on Doordarshan. That's why when we first saw her in Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, we were thrilled. It was as if one of our own has now entered the big league. Back in the 90s, it was a big deal. Hence, her character's death was a major jolt for us, perhaps more than even Prem. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Fun Banter With Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana on Twitter Wins Hearts!

So to give you an idea of what a fantastic performer Renuka Shahane is, let us tell you about five of her TV shows that are simply amazing.

Circus

Circus is more than just a series with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. It was also about the lives of these performers, their happiness, sorrows, laughs and tears. In those days Indian television was inspiring and aspirational. Renuka Shahane played Maria, SRK's friend, guide and love interest. This series itself is all heart and so is Shahane's character.

Surabhi

An infotainment program, Surabhi was one of the best shows we have ever watched on TV. Apart from telling us some hidden stories about India and its many features, Surabhi had a contest that used to see a sea of responses. Renuka Shahane's gorgeous smile and style of narration was really captivating. So was her camaraderie with co-host Siddharth Kak.

Imtihaan

Imtihaan tells the story of two girls who connect online and develop friendships. While one is studying abroad to build her career, another is toeing the traditional line set by her orthodox family. You can watch the series on YouTube

Sailaab

TV in those days was bold enough to talk about mature themes and complex relationships. Renuka Shahane played Shivani who meets her ex after several years and how their past turns them to have a platonic equation. The series was quite popular for a refreshing take on relationships. Renuka Shahane Calls Akshay Kumar an ‘Angel’ After He Contributes to the Treatment of Her Friend’s Mother (Read Tweets).

Kora Kagaaz

Yet another mature theme has Renuka Shahane play an abandoned bride turned confident woman clear about her needs and wants. This is perhaps one of the most strongest yet vulnerable portrayals of women on TV.

