Ramzan 2020: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Wishes His Fans On The Occasion of Ramadan 2020

Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Voot)

The Bigg Boss 13 runner up, Asim Riaz is still ruling the social media and how! It has been weeks since the season got over with a bang. Even though Sidharth Shukla won the trophy for the thirteenth season, Asim too won lakhs of hearts. He is clearly one of the most liked contestants of all the seasons collectively. The handsome internet star recently wished his sea of fans on the occasion of Ramadan 2020.

Asim's every post receives enormous likes and retweets. Such is his popularity. This one too was received well by his admirers. He wrote in his Tweet, "Wishing you all a blessed RAMADAN #RamadanMubarak." Check out his tweet below.

Asim's Ramzan 2020 Wish

Wishing you all a blessed RAMADAN #RamadanMubarak pic.twitter.com/k3MofzJbjM — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) April 24, 2020

Even amid the gloomy atmosphere of COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration of Ramadan is on, but virtually. While some of them started observing the holy month from today, others are set to follow it in coming two days. Earlier, TV actress and former Bigg Boss winner, Dipika Kakkar too wished her fans on the occasion of Ramzan 2020. She posted an adorable picture with her husband Shoaib and family. We bet the BB fans will go down the nostalgia ride with the past contestants coming up with such warm posts for them. Meanwhile, Asim's large fan base is waiting for his Bollywood outing next! It is a no brainer that he will receive immense support for the same from his fans as usual! Stay tuned for more updates.