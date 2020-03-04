Rashami Desai Confirms Physical Abuse in Marriage, Reveals She Filed for Separation 6 Years After the Incident

Rashami Desai, Nandish Sandhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Before making her presence felt on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, TV actress, Rashami Desai was a household name. Her role as Tapasya on Colors hit TV show, Uttaran gave all the fame she deserved. Also, when inside the BB 13 house, the TV actress' personal life became a hot topic of discussion, but the way she carried herself with dignity throughout the show was quite commendable. Even though Bigg Boss has come to an end, but the buzz around its celebs is still on. Recently, Desai had opened a can of worms and narrated her casting couch experience when she was just 16. Not just this, she also talked about her divorce with her ex Nandish Sandhu. Bigg Boss 13 Star Rashami Desai Talks About Her Casting Couch Encounter, Says 'He Tried To Spike My Drink'.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when the Dil Se Dil Tak actress was quizzed about the physical violence rumour she faced in her love marriage with Nandish. She said, “I will put it less, honestly speaking because everything is happy-happy right now, and I don’t want to trigger that thing. All I want to say is when something wrong is happening with you, you really need to either have the courage for it and stand for yourself because if you don’t stop it there, it will happen again and again. Respect and believe in yourself.” “So yeah, I said it and after 6 years of the incident (physical abuse), I took the divorce,” she added. Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai Talks About Her Rumoured Relationship with Asim Riaz's Brother Umar.

Rashami also expressed how things are very cordial between her and Sandhu now. "Yes, we had a lot of complaints, we did argue and fought for a lot of things but in the end, we are happy individually today. And I really respect that when we are together in the same place or bump into each other at a party, we are very cordial and we don’t have complaints anymore."

Meanwhile, in other news, Rashami is currently having the best time of her life chilling with pals and family after Bigg Boss 13. As of now, she has not yet announced her next project. Stay tuned!