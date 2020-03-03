Bigg Boss 13 Star Rashami Desai Talks About Her Casting Couch Encounter, Says 'He Tried To Spike My Drink'

Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashami Desai might not have won Bigg Boss 13, but she won millions of hearts with her resilient presence on the reality show. Her popularity increased when she took a stand against Arhaan Khan, the 'boyfriend' who had hidden big secrets from her. But Rashami has had worse run-ins into disappointing men in her life. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the TV actress talked about the time when a certain casting agent tried to spike her drink, when she was merely 16-years-old. In this post #MeToo era, it is brave of so many actresses to come forth with their stories. Rashami joins the league.

Rashami revealed, “I still remember that I was told if you don’t go through casting couch, you won’t get work. His name is Suraj and I don’t know where he’s now. The first time we met, he asked me about my statistics and I didn’t know what it meant back then. I told him I don’t know and he knew that she’s completely unaware of things. He was the first person who tried taking advantage of me and tried to molest me in some or the other way,”

“One day, he called me for an audition and I was all excited," Rashami said, adding, "There were no cameras and he tried his level best to spike my drink and get me unconscious. I kept saying I don’t want to do. Somehow, he wanted to psyche my mind. From there, I managed to come out after two and a half hours and I told my mother everything,” Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai Talks About Her Rumoured Relationship with Asim Riaz's Brother Umar.

Rashami had lost her desire to work in the industry after this incident. Her mother called the man to meet at a restaurant the next day. When they met, Rashami's mother slapped him and told him that that the next time she'd do worse.

Rashami has featured in hit TV shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, apart from many regional language movies. She is yet to announce her next project after Bigg Boss 13, and we cannot wait for it.