Rashami Desai Opens Up About Her Mom's Financial Crisis, Says They Couldn’t Afford to Pay Rs 350 for Actress' Dance Class

Rashami Desai With Mom (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bigg Boss 13 finalist, Rashami Desai is quite a popular face from the television world. Before entering the most controversial reality show, Desai was earlier part of two daily soaps namely Dil Se Dil Tak and Uttaran. Her roles as Shorvari and Tapasya garnered her a lot of fame and it'll not be wrong to say that those were the two characters which made her famous and how. However, before making to the world of lights, camera and action, the actress had her own hardships. As in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami revealed how her mother couldn't afford to pay for her dance class back in the day. Rashami Desai Wants Some Answers from Ex Arhaan Khan, Says, 'Will Meet Him'.

She said, "I was always interested in dance, so I would tell my mom I will study, only if you let me dance. That's when I joined my dance class." She further expressed how her mom never let her dance passion die and went lengths for it. "That also has a story to it actually. Apparently my mom did not have 350 rupees to pay for it, so my mom went up to the teacher via the contact and told them that 'I don't have the capacity to pay 350 rupees right now but my daughter loves dancing. I can do a little bit' and requested them to take me in," she added. "It was a lot of struggle, it was not easy for sure," Rashami exclaimed.

In the same interview, Desai's mom, Rasila also added her bit about raising two kids as a single mother and said, "It was difficult but I worked as a tutor, had joined school too and would work elsewhere too. My only objective was to ensure my kids don't suffer." "In this, Rashami also supported me a lot. Whatever field she chose, she excelled in it," she added. Arhaan Khan Accuses Ex-Lover Rashami Desai of Making Her Bank Transactions Public; Actress Says ‘He Owes Me More Money’ (Read Details).

Well, with this all we can say is that Rashami and her mom really share a great bond now. For the unversed, the TV actress and her maa were not on talking terms for quite a few years and the reason behind the same was Arhaan Khan. We are glad all is super fine now between the ladies. Stay tuned!