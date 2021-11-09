Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette's life will be made into a single camera comedy series. Titled 'Relatable', the project hails from co-creators Elizabeth Beckwith and Christopher Moynihan, with Beckwith writing the pilot, reports variety.com. Willie Mercer and Ron West will serve as executive producers for Thruline, and Jonathan Daniel will serve as executive producer for Crush Music. 20th Television will produce. Billie Eilish Is Billboard’s Woman of the Year, Taylor Swift Honoured as Woman of the Decade.

Morissette is perhaps best known for her 1995 album 'Jagged Little Pill', which has sold over 30 million copies and inspired the Broadway musical of the same name. Since then, she has released nine more albums and contributed music to numerous productions while also appearing onscreen in several projects. In August 2021 she kicked off her world tour celebrating 25 years of 'Jagged Little Pill'. GRAMMYs 2021 Nominations: From BTS, Coldplay to Taylor Swift, Here's The Complete List of Nominees.

Beckwith is currently a supervising producer on the hit comedy 'The Goldbergs'. She also wrote for the comedy 'Speechless' and has penned pilots for USA Network, Fox, Sony, and Fox21. She is the author of the comedic parenting book 'Raising The Perfect Child Through Guilt and Manipulation'. Moynihan previously penned the script for the pilot adaptation of the Kevin Hart comedy feature 'Night School'. He was also the co-creator of the hit comedy 'Marlon'. His other credits include 'Man Up!', 'St. Francis', and '100 Questions'.

