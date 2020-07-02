With a grand start to the new episodes of Roadies Revolution 17, the entertainment quotient is at an all-time high with the fun-filled audition rounds. This week, Roadies Revolution's auditions take place in the city of joy, Kolkata, for the auditions. The celebrity leaders saw an interesting mix of contestants and discussed their viewpoints, struggles and different ideas of revolution. Roadies Revolution 17 To Air Fresh Episodes of The Adventure Reality Show From June 27 (Deets Inside).

Celebrity leaders Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinappa and Rapper Raftaar meet Kakoli Mondal, a social media influencer who raised her voice at the right time against the sexual abuse inflicted on her during her childhood. While the celebrity leaders applaud her for her courage and asked her to vent out everything, Prince begs to differ with her when she says looks are a defining factor. The celebrity leaders get into a small conflict while deciding her fate in the Roadies journey ahead. Roadies Revolution Season 17: Rannvijay Singha Pledges To Contribute Funds To Contestant Avdesh Nagar To Help Achieve Olympic Dream.

Watch The Video Below:

Nishtha, a cabin crew who once managed to save a person’s life by giving CPR for 40 minutes, leaves the celebrity leaders in complete awe of her. Another contestant, Manisha will make everyone emotional through her story and her zeal of putting in 100% in what she does.

Kartik proves to be an intelligent one in the lot, impressing the leaders with his tasks and his spot on GK! One contestant from Jammu with immense potential leaves the panel disappointed! Amidst the fun banters, one contestant, Chetan Titre will be asked to leave! But why?

