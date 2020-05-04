Roadies Revolution Season 17 Online Auditions See 8 Contestants Out of 20 Move to The Next Round (Deets Inside)

Roadies Revolution 17 Auditions (Photo Credits: Facebook)

In its 17th season, India’s longest-running adventure reality show has created history with the first-ever live auditions taking place on social media. The call was taken while keeping in mind the on-going Coronavirus pandemic that will not be seen ending anytime soon. And within a week of the virtual launch, Roadies Live auditions with host Rannvijay Singha and the celebrity leaders Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar and Prince Narula became widely popular amongst the audience. With utmost enthusiasm and great zeal, the LIVE auditions have seen tremendous talented contestants trying to prove their worth for the upcoming Roadies journey this year. MTV Roadies Revolution Auditions to Be Held Live on Social Media Due to COVID-19 Lockdown.

On the first live that took place on April 27, Rannvijay kickstarted the virtual audition process and introduced everyone to the innovative format and then it started with a bang! And here are some highlights of the week. An entertaining contestant, Rishabh who pranked his mother as part of a task assigned to him by Prince and Nikhil and much to his surprise, he was surprised by Prince towards the end of the day’s LIVE. A 19-year old braveheart Priya was seen challenging the stereotypes faced by women in society. True to his name, Rhythm won the hearts of Neha and Raftaar through his fun rap and impressed them with his magic tricks. MTV Roadies Fame Navjyot Gurudatta Enters the Golden Book of World Records For This Feat That Will Make Every Sikh Proud!.

Keval got everyone emotional with the story of his disturbed childhood and domestic violence and impressed everyone with his beatboxing. Sandeep instilled the spirit of positivity, healthy living in his audition. On Thursday’s LIVE, Nikhil Chinapa and Neha Dhupia met Rakesh, who hails from South India and belongs to the LGBTQ community. A confident, courageous young individual, Rakesh spoke about his struggles and left a mark through his extraordinary performance. Roadies Contestant Slaps 'Cheating Girlfriend' Neha Dhupia's Response To Trolls Barely Explains Her Obnoxious Tone and Derogatory Stance!.

In this roller coaster, our celebrity leaders didn’t miss a chance of having their own share of fun. From pranking the contestants to dancing with them to playing Bollywood item song quiz, our favourite leaders did it all!

Roadies fame Shruti Sinha and Arun Sharma were the surprise elements, who made sure to test the contestants’ skills in their own fun way. The leaders also advocated the importance of staying at home in the current situation and the need to help each other, especially the unprivileged section of society. The celebrity leaders also paid a heartfelt tribute to the gems of Hindi cinema, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, whose irreparable loss shook the entire nation.

On Saturday, the winners of the first week of Roadies LIVE auditions were announced by our favourite, Rannvijay along with some highlights worth the watch, from the auditions on the channel. After a cut-throat competition amongst 20 contestants, 8 were shortlisted for the culling round. Delhi boys Sandeep and Rhythm emerged winners and have secured their chance of going for the Roadies Journey. Both of them stood out of the crowd for their calibre and impressed the celebrity leaders as well as Rannvijay during the rounds.