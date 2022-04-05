Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday today (April 5). Even though she started working in the film industry at the age of seven, she became famous in 2004 with her portrayal of Monisha on Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Cut straight to 2020, she once again made a comeback to TV with Anupamaa and since then there’s no looking back. Thanks to her terrific acting skills, Anupamaa is one of the most loved daily soaps across the globe, topping the TRPs charts all day, every day. Anupamaa's Prequel to Stream Exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar; Rupali Ganguly's Show to Have 11 Episodes Web Series.

Well, that’s not it, as apart from ruling the TV space right now, Rupali these days also happens to be super active on social media, tapping one trend after another. And on a lighter note, as the TV Queen, Rupali Ganguly turns a year older today, we take a look at some of her best reels on Instagram that are fabulous. There’s "Saami Saami", "Chaka Chak", "Gerua" and more. Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa Prequel: I Am Confident It Will Let the Audience Develop a Deeper Connection to the Character.

Let's Start With Rupali's Pushpa Fever!

MaAn's "Gerua" Romance!

When Anupamaa Went The RRR Way!

Those Expressions Are Just Wow!

Anupamaa's "Ghagra" Dance!

Cutest Reel Ever!

Rupali Goes "Chaka Chak" With Sara Ali Khan!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the wow reels of the Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa that will surely bring a smile to your face. Indeed, she has a positive vibe to her personality that's rare. Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday from team LatestLY!

