Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the popular show Anupamaa, said that the show has given her much more respect and fame. With the show she has become the most loved daughter-in-law, wife and mother on screen. Talking about the success she got after being part of the show, she said: "It took me twenty-two years to be at the place I am today. My journey has been a rollercoaster ride with being a part of many shows with different genres from one another. Instead of calling me by my real name, people often refer to me as Anupama, which makes me feel proud." Anupamaa Promo: Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupamaa to Take Her Dance Academy International, Begins Her New Life Sans Anuj (Watch Video).

From starting her acting career at the age of 7 in her father, Anil Ganguly's film Saaheb in 1885, Rupali became a household name in the television industry by playing the role of Monisha in the 2004 sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Later, she acted in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Sanjivani, and many more series.

Watch Behind The Scenes Video Of Anupamaa:

Now, playing Anupamaa has made her a popular face of TV and she is thankful to the makers for giving her this opportunity. Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Spends Some Quality Time With Her Family; Says ‘Pictures Are the Memories We Capture’ (View Pics).

"I want to express gratitude to Rajan Shahi for having faith in me. I feel inspired and motivated to approach each new day with optimism and vigour because of the audience's overwhelming love and support for me," she concluded. Anupamaa airs on Star Plus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2023 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).