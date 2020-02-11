Sanjivani 2 February 11, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishaani Asks NV for a Divorce After Doctors Ask Her to Be Penalised

Sanjivani 2 (Photo Credits: File Image)

In yesterday’s episode of Sanjivani 2, the entire staff of Sanjivani is surprised with NV’s gift while he admires Ishaani’s beauty. An intoxicated Rahiil creates a scene at the party. In tonight’s episode, we see Rahiil accusing NV (Gaurav Chopra) of being biased and demands punishment for Ishaani (Surbhi Chandna) for putting Sid’s life in danger. All the other doctors too agree with him and demand Ishaani’s punishment. He says that they want justice for Dr. Sid(Namit Khanna). Ishaani tells NV to punish her for what she did. Sanjivani 2 February 10, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: NV Can’t Stop Watching Ishani, While an Intoxicated Rahil Creates a Scene.

Rishab too says that Ishaani should be punished for her mistakes and NV notices something wrong with Rishab. He asks Rahiil to listen to him but Rahiil turns deaf ears. He offers water to Rahiil and says that he has said whatever he wanted and now it’s his turn and asks him to listen. He turns to Dr. Rishab and asks there were only three people at O.t. during the time of operation. One is him, another one is Dr. Ishaani and the last one is Dr. Sid. He says that he himself said that it’s him who instructed Ishaani to follow his instructions. He says that it means that the fault can be his too. Rishab starts sweating while everyone looks shocked. NV asks him not to worry and asks him to be calm.

NV says that everyone is aware of Rishab’s hatred for Sid and Ishaani and he doesn’t want Ishaani to be in the hospital as she’s his competitor. NV says that everyone also is aware that Ishaani is not the type of person to put someone’s life in danger for her personal motives. Nurse Philo agrees with him. He asks Rahiil why for once he didn’t think that the mistake could have been done by Dr. Rishab too while Rahiil stands guilty. He asks the same to the other doctors and says that he will definitely look into who’s at fault as everyone can make mistakes.

Ishaani looks gratitude at NV. NV continues that the keys that he gave them are not from his personal aid but from hospital funds which literally means theirs. Bebe too agrees that NV has planned to the party for long as he wanted to gift them the keys. Rahiil apologizes to NV and he asks him to let it go. He says that the dinner is ready in the terrace and asks them to have dinner before leaving. Sanjivani 2 February 7, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Rishab Tries to Frame Ishaani in Mishandling Sid’s Critical Case and Makes NV Question her Intentions.

Ishaani holds NV’s hand and drags him inside the room. She asks why’s he spoiling his image for her and says she doesn’t want to be there. NV tries making her understand but Ishaani says that he’s a very good person but she doesn’t deserve his care. She asks him to free her and let her go. She demands divorce while NV stands shocked.

In the precap, Rahiil and Rishab wait for Sid to gain consciousness. Sid starts gaining consciousness and mutters Ishaani’s name. Rishab says they want Ishaani there while Rahiil once again gets angry on Ishaani.