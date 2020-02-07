Sanjivani 2 February 7, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Rishab Tries to Frame Ishaani in Mishandling Sid’s Critical Case and Makes NV Question her Intentions

A still from Sanjivani 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Sanjivani 2 Ishaani manages to save Sid after his heartbeats flatline. Ishaani is shocked when Sid gets violent seizure attack. NV and Rahiil go to the accident spot to attend the patients. In tonight's episode, we see Ishaani (Surbhi Chandna) standing startled in the O.T. while Rishab urges her to assist him as the surgery is not possible without a doctor’s assistance. Rishab sees blood coming out of Sid’s ears and asks her to help but Ishaani remains unmoved. He begs her to assist him but Ishaani says that she can’t do it as something may go wrong for sure. Rishab asks her to just follow his instructions and promises that nothing wrong will happen. He sees blood coming out of Sid’s (Namit Khanna) nose and needs to sterilize his brain. He asks for drill and Ishaani gives it with a shivering hand followed by a knife. Sanjivani 2 February 6, 2020, Written Update Full Episode: Ishaani Helps Sid Recover But is Shocked to See Him Suffer Violent Seizure Attacks.

Ishaani’s hand gets stuck and Rishab gets irked seeing her increasing his trouble. He asks her to give a 20 ml injection and Ishaani gives it and goes to clean Sid’s wound. Rishab makes it 30ml and injects it. Sid starts getting attack and Rishab realizes that he’s at fault. He’s worried about his career and wonders what to do. Rahil and Nurse Philo are on their way and Rahiil worries for Sid.

Rishab thinks that if anyone gets to know that it’s because of him the mistake happened then it would be a black mark in his career. He thinks to blame it on Ishaani and shouts at her for giving 30ml injection instead of 20. Ishaani gets shocked and says that she’s sure that she gave 20ml. Rishab puts the bottle in her coat to make her believe and asks her to check her pocket. Ishaani gets shocked seeing 30ml less bottle and wonders how it happened. She gets confused while Rishab shouts at her for her carelessness

Rahil comes there and asks what happened and Rishab explains the same. Rahil gets furious at Ishaani while Rishab stabilizes Sid. NV comes there and gets shocked by hearing the accusations on Ishaani. Rahil badmouths Ishaani but NV shuts him and asks Ishaani if it’s true that she made the mistake.

Ishaani says that she’s not sure as she doesn’t remember giving it wrong. NV asks Ishaani to leave while Rishab questions NV (Gaurav Chopra) about letting Ishaani go after the huge mistake. NV says he trusts Ishaani. Soon everyone leaves while Ishaani gets surprised seeing NV blind trust on her.

Rahil and Rishab get irritated while NV invites everyone for dinner at his home. Rahil gets more furious hearing it and asks if he wants to celebrate Sid’s condition because of his wife. He says that he will not come where his wife is there. NV says that he’s not inviting but ordering them and asks them to come. Rahil gets more irked while fellow doctors ask him to follow NV’s instructions as he’s the head.

In the precap, Bebe dresses up Ishaani for the party.