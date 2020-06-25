Bollywood and TV actor, Satish Shah celebrates his birthday today! Anyone who has been a fan of Bollywood films and Indian television, they know how about his stellar performances. He was seen in films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Judwaa, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Om Shanti Om to name some of them. However, there is one on-screen identity of him that his fans cannot get over and that is Indravardhan Sarabhai...of course from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai! Here we bring to you some of his hilarious quotes from the same!

Sarcasm At Its Best!

Indravadan: Arey cake bannraha hai? Kis khushi mein? Maya: Aaj mera birthday hai! Indravadan: Baat mat badlo, Maya. Maine puchha kis khushi mein?

Scrabble Competitions Are For Kids, No?

Sahil: Mom Scrabble Competition Mein First Aayi Hai. Indravadan: Congratulations Maya (pauses), Aur Second Kiska Baccha Aya?

*Eye Roll*

Maya: Maine pichhle hafte bachchon ke ujjwal bhavishya ke liye apne 36 designer blouses donate kiye. Indravadan: Bachchon ko tumne blouse donate kar diye? Bechare kaise dikhenge blouse mein?

Dead!

Indravadan: Come on Maya, please don’t cry! Tum jaanti ho tum rote huye aur bhi achhi nahi lagti.

Indravadan-1 Rosesh- 0

Rosesh: Mere pass good news hai. Indravadan: Kab kar raha hai tu aatmahatya?

We bet you are already nostalgic about the show and that you can almost hear these dialogues! Such was the charm of this character that is so close to our heart! Indravadan Sarabhai is here to stay!

