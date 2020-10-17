Actor Sharad Malhotra recently tested negative for COVID-19. However, he did not resume shooting until today. He is currently seen as Veer Singhania in Naagin 5 where he plays a grey shade in the show. The actor returned to his show's sets on the auspicious ocassion of Navratri and revealed the good news to his fans that he was back to his love and also COVID free. Sharad Malhotra on His COVID-19 Battle: 'After A While, Self Isolation Gets To You'.

"Today, was my first day on the set after recovering from coronavirus. Everyone met me so warmly. The minute I heard Ranjanji’s voice aur unki energy dekhi 15 dinon ke baad, meri aankhein thodi nam si ho gayi. Wohi shor gull, energy, positivity aur happiness maine bohot dinon ke baad dekhi," revealed Sharad to Bombay Times. Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra's Co-Star Aakash Talwar and Director Ranjan Singh Test Positive For COVID-19.

He continued, "We have an amazing team and I have missed each and every one of them in these last 15 days. I have been through a personal setback in the form of COVID. However, when I came on the set today, I was filled with positive energy. It felt like homecoming." Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar To Temporarily Replace Sharad Malhotra?.

Sharad went on to say that he was super happy to come back to the sets and resume work. "Even my co-actor, Surbhi Chandna, came up to me and told me that she was happy to have me back. I want to thank Ranjanji and the production team. I am glad that we are back to doing what we do best – entertaining our viewers,” says Sharad.

Naagin 5 director Ranjan Singh too told the daily, "I resumed the shoot after 16 days. I am used to working 30 days in a month. So, for me, this is like returning to work after a long break. I received a grand welcome by the unit. It seemed they were waiting for me to join them at the earliest. Even my actors were so happy to see me back on the set. The bond is strong because I work with them like a teacher. Let me tell you, aadhi beemari toh action aur cut ke beech mein hi khatam ho jaati hai. I am feeling absolutely fine now.” Well, we too are happy and glad to have the entire team of Naagin 5 in full strength.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).