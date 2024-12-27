Popular business reality show Shark Tank India will soon return with Season 4 offering a fresh twist. The anticipation for the upcoming season has already started to build, and fans are excited, fans of the show are eagerly looking forward to the new pitches in S4. Shark Tank India 4 is also making news for its new judging panel and hosts. According to the latest updates, stand-up comedian Ashish Solanki and social media personality Sahiba Bali are set to take the hosting duties for the new season. Before the new season arrives, let us look into some key details, including the streaming details and judging panel. ‘Shark Tank India Season 4’: Anupam Mittal Thinks ‘Shark Tank Pakistan’ Is ‘Hilarious’, Shaadi.com Founder Speaks About His Journey (LatestLY Exclusive).

Star-Studded Panel of ‘Shark Tank India Season 4’

Season 3 of Shark Tank India saw Deepinder Goyal (CEO of Zomato) make his debut as one of the Sharks, bringing his entrepreneurial experience to the table. However, the Shark Tank Season 4 announcement post saw no mention of Mr Goyal confirming his exit from the show. This fueled a lot of discussion among fans online. The upcoming season retains the old lineup of the Sharks and also introduces two new faces to the panel. Let's take a look. ‘Shark Tank India 4’: Viraj Bahl Set to Join Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl, Namita Thapar, Ritesh Agarwal, and Aman Gupta in the Upcoming Season of Business Reality Show.

Kunal Bahl: Co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital.

Viraj Bahl: Founder and managing director of Veeba Consumer Products.

Anupam Mital: Founder of People Group and Shaadi.com.

Aman Gupta: Co-founder and CEO of boAt.

Peyush Bansal: Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart

Namita Thapar: Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Vineeta Singh: Co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics.

Azhar Iqbal: Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts.

Varun Dua: Founder of Acko.

Ritesh Agarwal: Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms

‘Shark Tank India 4’ Promo

‘Shark Tank India Season 4’ Streaming Details

Shark Tank India Season 4 will stream exclusively only on the OTT platform Sony LIV from January 6, 2025. Fans can watch the show from Monday to Friday at 8 PM IST on the platform. Are you excited for the upcoming season, Shark Tank India?

