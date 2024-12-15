Shark Tank India is all set to return for its highly anticipated fourth season, bringing an exciting twist for viewers. This season, a fresh face joins the panel of Sharks—Viraj Bahl, the Founder and Managing Director of Veeba (VRB Consumer Products). Audiences can expect new business deals, with even more entrepreneurs showcasing their ideas and seeking investment. With more opportunities for both the Sharks and entrepreneurs, season 4 promises to be bigger and more thrilling than ever. Bahl is set to join Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl, Namita Thapar, Ritesh Agarwal, and Aman Gupta in the upcoming season of this business reality show, which will stream on SONY LIV, on January 6, 2025. ‘Shark Tank India’ 4: Amit Jain, Deepinder Goyal and Radhika Gupta Step Away From the Business Reality Show, Snapdeal Co-Founder Kunal Bahl Joins the Upcoming Season.

Expressing his enthusiasm for joining Shark Tank India 4, Viraj said, "It is an honour to join the esteemed panel of Shark Tank India 4 on Sony LIV. This platform represents the very essence of innovation and entrepreneurship, showcasing the bold ideas shaping India’s future. As the founder of a leading consumer food brand, I understand the intricacies of building a business in this space, and I am eager to offer my insights and guidance to entrepreneurs with a clear vision and a commitment to solving genuine consumer needs. I look forward to identifying businesses that are not only innovative but also scalable, and to helping them navigate the challenges of growth and market expansion. I am excited to contribute to this remarkable initiative and collaborate with the next generation of entrepreneurs."

Viraj Bahl Joins Industry Giants on ‘Shark Tank India’ Season 4 Panel

Viraj will join a star-studded panel of Sharks, including Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO, of People Group Shaadi.com, ⁠Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar - Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ritesh Agarwal - Founder and Group CEO, OYO, Peyush Bansal - Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart, ⁠Vineeta Singh - Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Azhar Iqubal - Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts, Varun Dua, (Founder and CEO, ACKO) and Kunal Bahl - Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital. ‘Shark Tank India’ 4: Snapdeal Co-Founder Kunal Bahl Joins as a New Shark in Upcoming Season of Business Reality Show (Watch Promo).

About Shark Tank Season 4

Shark Tank India 4 promises to deliver a season full of groundbreaking ideas and intense negotiations. Viewers can expect to witness inspiring entrepreneurial journeys as business moguls mentor and invest in the next big ventures.

