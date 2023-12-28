Bollywood Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who recently appeared on the streaming chat show Koffee With Karan along with her son, Saif Ali Khan, opened up about her cancer diagnosis. During the episode, it was revealed that Sharmila was offered a supporting role in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Show host KJo revealed that he earlier offered the role to Sharmila but it was eventually essayed by Shabana Azmi. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 10: Sharmila Tagore Reveals She Turned Down Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Due to Cancer Diagnosis.

Sharmila said that she was concerned about her health at the time. Karan said that he regrets not being able to work with her on the film. In the movie, Shabana plays the grandmother of Alia Bhatt’s titular character. KJo said: “I’d offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana ji, she was my very first choice. But because of health reasons at that time, she couldn’t say yes. It is a regret I have.”

Sharmila Tagore Health Condition

During the recent episode of Koffee with Karan, Sharmila Tagore seemingly disclosed her cancer diagnosis. Explaining her decision to decline a supporting role in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," Sharmila cited health concerns.#SharmilaTagore #SaifAliKhan… pic.twitter.com/WPqh4K3Pl0 — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) December 28, 2023

Sharmila explained: “It was at the height of Covid-19. They hadn’t really grappled with Covid-19 at that time, we were not vaccinated. After my cancer, they didn’t want me to take that risk.” Karan said: “It will be a regret, and it is something I hope that we can make up for and work together.” KWK8: Sharmila Tagore Dishes Out Embarrassing Stories About Saif Ali Khan in Latest Episode of KWK 8 (Watch Promo).

Sharmila returned to acting earlier with the streaming film Gulmohar, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee. The actress played a queer character in the film.

Koffee With Karan Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

