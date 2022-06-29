Director Imtiaz Ali's She 2 is trending in Netflix's Global Top 10. Imtiaz expresses his excitement as per the reports the series has been watched for more than 9.5 million hours. He says: "I am elated at the response because I feel that the basic conflict of 'She' is very subtle and internal. It's about a woman who feels she has no sexual prowess and when she has to put on an act of being a sex-worker as part of her call of duty, she discovers that the very thing that used to be her biggest disadvantage becomes her biggest weapon." She Season 2: Imtiaz Ali’s Crime-Thriller Series To Stream on Netflix From June 17!

"Something that's so internal and subtle has found traction with the global audience and that is a matter of great happiness and hope for me. It encourages me to come up with more interesting although subtle story ideas in the future," concludes the director whose series is also trending at #1 on Netflix India's Top TV list for the week. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar's Netflix Series Gets Uglier And More Intense Than Ever (Watch Video).

The series also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, amongst others in pivotal roles. Written and created by Imtiaz Ali, the series is directed by Arif Ali and is produced by Viacom18 Studios' Tipping Point and Window Seat Films. She 2 is streaming on Netflix.

