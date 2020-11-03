Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli has sent a legal notice to the actress after she didn't allow him to meet their son, Reyansh. The actor had earlier shared a screenshot of his chat with Shweta on social media wherein he was demanding to see his son but there was no response from her side. Finally, Abhinav decided to take a legal course and take matters in his own hands. He has now sent her a notice and is determined to fight this till the end. Shweta Tiwari Finally Opens Up On Her Separation With Abhinav Kohli, Says 'That’s One Part of My Life Which Has Gone Bad'.

Speaking about his legal course, Abhinav in his interaction with India Today said, "If Shweta doesn't respond to the notice in 14 days, I'll decide on the further course of legal action against her." Elaborating on how Shweta is using her public image to put him down, Abhinav said, "Despite my all efforts, I'm all alone today. I'm away from my son because Shweta Tiwari is a celebrity and I appear as a bad person in front of people." Abhinav Kohli Claims Palak Tiwari’s ‘Clarification’ Post Was 'Deleted and Re-Inserted', But Looks Like He Needs Some Fact Check (View Posts).

The couple had tied the knot in 2013 and decided to part ways in 2019. Shweta had then alleged that she was a victim of domestic abuse and that Abhinav harassed her and daughter Palak. Shweta is yet to react to his legal notice.

