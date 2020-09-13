Actor Siddharth Nigam is handsdown one of the most handsome actors that we have in the TV industry. Having made a smashing debut as the young Aamir Kan in Dhoom 3, Siddharth went on to make his TV debut as the young Gautam Rode in Mahakumbh: Ek Rahasya. He then went on to bag the lead role in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and went on to do shows like Peshwa Bajirao and Chandra Nandini. It's a Hollywood Lockdown for 'Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga' Actor Siddharth Nigam, Here's How.
Not only is Siddharth an accomplished actor who has received rave reviews for his shows, but also is a great dancer and gmnast. In fact, Siddharth was also a part of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 9. He is also a national level award winning gymnast and one look at his Instagram is proof that the actor takes his gymnastics and in turn his fitness, very seriously. Siddharth Nigam Has This To Say About Dating Rumours With Avneet Kaur.
And on the eve of his 20th birthday on September 13, here are some shirtless pictures of Siddharth that will put all B-Town 6 and 8 packers to shame.
Strong Mind and Body:
Strong mind strong body --------- #siddharthnigam #keepsupporting #fitness
Much Needed Workout Advice:
Beast Mode On... Literally:
That Oogle-Worthy Body Took Lots Of Mehnat Too:
Who is your fitness motivation? 😛👀 I started practising gymnastics when I was 6yrs old and now I have 8 abs and only I know how much hardwork was needed along with my sweat, my blood, my tears, everything. But gymnastics has helped me a lot in every field be it studies, acting, dancing, my behaviour, attitude, So for me, fitness is something which gives me my motivation. It helps one to find the real beast you have within you and gives you the spark and clear goals in life. It forces our muscles to focus on what we want to achieve.. #gymnastics #fitnessmotivation #fitnessaddict #mondaymotivation Share this as much as you can😉💪🏻 Edited by: @avneetkaur_13 ❤️ 🎥: @theabhisheknigam
Upper-Body Goals:
The Perfect Caption:
Ab-Goals:
Be strong, believe in who you are; be strong, believe in what you feel. ---------- 📸: @smilepleasephotographyy Ps- my full body workout fitness vlog Coming soon on my YouTube channel so don't forget to subscribe link in bio🙏 ---------- #siddharthnigam #keepsupporting #fitness #believeinyourself
Perfect Workout:
My home workout partner 👅❤️ @iwasoolibhai #stayathome #fitnessmotivation
Prince Charming:
The SRK Post:
Those Sun-Kissed Abs:
SUNSHINE✨⚡️ #siddharthnigam Check my abs workout on my YouTube channel. it's lockdown special..... Link in bio
Those MJ Moves:
Abs-olute Perfection:
🚨 CONTEST ALERT 🚨 Caption this picture❤️ Step1- Like and Add this Picture on your story and write your caption below the picture in that story, Step2- Follow and tag @thesiddharthnigam and @ultorindia . (Best five caption will get selected to come on a zoom call with me. Where we will have lots of fun and interactions And I'll share on my social platforms) ... ... Contest ends in 24 hours. So hurry up💪🏻 #contestforfans #siddharthians #siddharthnigam #siddharthians
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Siddharth was also offered a Hollywood project that is on hold right now. Siddharth, who had received incredible reviews for his protrayal in Dhoom 3, has also won quite the recognision and awards for his acting skills. We wish Siddharth a very happy birthday and also many more successful years of success in the industry.
