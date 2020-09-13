Actor Siddharth Nigam is handsdown one of the most handsome actors that we have in the TV industry. Having made a smashing debut as the young Aamir Kan in Dhoom 3, Siddharth went on to make his TV debut as the young Gautam Rode in Mahakumbh: Ek Rahasya. He then went on to bag the lead role in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and went on to do shows like Peshwa Bajirao and Chandra Nandini. It's a Hollywood Lockdown for 'Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga' Actor Siddharth Nigam, Here's How.

Not only is Siddharth an accomplished actor who has received rave reviews for his shows, but also is a great dancer and gmnast. In fact, Siddharth was also a part of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 9. He is also a national level award winning gymnast and one look at his Instagram is proof that the actor takes his gymnastics and in turn his fitness, very seriously. Siddharth Nigam Has This To Say About Dating Rumours With Avneet Kaur.

And on the eve of his 20th birthday on September 13, here are some shirtless pictures of Siddharth that will put all B-Town 6 and 8 packers to shame.

Strong Mind and Body:

View this post on Instagram Strong mind strong body --------- #siddharthnigam #keepsupporting #fitness A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Nov 6, 2019 at 4:07am PST

Much Needed Workout Advice:

Beast Mode On... Literally:

That Oogle-Worthy Body Took Lots Of Mehnat Too:

Upper-Body Goals:

The Perfect Caption:

Ab-Goals:

Perfect Workout:

View this post on Instagram My home workout partner 👅❤️ @iwasoolibhai #stayathome #fitnessmotivation A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Apr 9, 2020 at 2:40am PDT

Prince Charming:

The SRK Post:

Those Sun-Kissed Abs:

Those MJ Moves:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday king Micheal Jackson❤️🔥 A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Aug 29, 2020 at 6:54am PDT

Abs-olute Perfection:

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Siddharth was also offered a Hollywood project that is on hold right now. Siddharth, who had received incredible reviews for his protrayal in Dhoom 3, has also won quite the recognision and awards for his acting skills. We wish Siddharth a very happy birthday and also many more successful years of success in the industry.

