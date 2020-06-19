Alladin - Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga pair Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur definitely light up television screens with their terrific chemistry on-screen. And automatically fas of the pair have started seeing the same chemistry off-screen as well. Avneet and Siddharth are one of those television couples who have been repeatedly linked with each other off-screen as well. And what only increases everyone's doubts is Siddharth and Avni's pictures as well as their TikTok videos. Shah Rukh Khan Inspires Aladdin? Siddharth Nigam-Avneet Kaur’s ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ Teaser Video Holds the Answer.

Siddharth and Avneet also post frequent adorable messages and hearts on each other's Instagram posts, which only continue to fuel their romance rumours. However, both Siddharth and Avneet have repeatedly denied the rumours. Copycat Alert! Siddharth Nigam's Aladdin Lifts Scenes From Game of Thrones 8 and Avengers: Infinity War.

And once again, addressing their dating rumours once more, Siddharth told TOI, "I am single. Being good friends doesn’t mean that we are in a relationship."

Elaborating on their friendship, Siddharth revealed, "Avneet and I are family friends and we share a really good rapport. We talk about our work and personal life, and indulge in a lot of masti together. I feel that people like to see us together. While that is a good thing to know, it doesn’t mean that we are dating." Well, if only they were... they are a total dreamy couple!1

