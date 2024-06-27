EPIC ON, the OTT platform from IN10 Media Network renowned for its diverse original content, will soon release new show titled BlueTick Verified. This captivating drama explores the intricacies of modern-day identity and validation in a digital age. Set against backdrop of social media, the series delves deep into the lives of individuals striving for recognition and acceptance. With its compelling storyline and nuanced character portrayals, BlueTick Verified promises to resonate with audiences seeking thought-provoking narratives in today's fast-paced digital landscape. ‘BlueTick Verified’: Trailer of Parul Gulati and Siddharth Nigam’s EPIC ON Show Hits 1 Million Views!

BlueTick Verified arrives on the digital platform this July. Before the show is out, here's all you need to know about it below.

Cast - Directed by Shubham Singh, BlueTick Verified stars popular faces Parul Gulati (Pallavi) and Siddharth Nigam (Viraj) in the lead roles.

Plot - The show follows Pallavi's (Parul Gulati) meteoric rise to fame after a viral video. Thrust into the dazzling yet demanding world of influencers, the series explores the dark side of online personas. But amidst the chaos, Pallavi meets charming B-town celeb Viraj (Siddharth Nigam), sparking a thrilling journey. Will ambition and love lead Pallavi to true self-discovery? BlueTick Verified Trailer: Parul Gulati and Siddharth Nigam’s EPIC ON Show Promises a Thrilling Journey of ‘Ambition, Betrayal and Fame’ (Watch Video).

Watch 'BlueTick Verified' Trailer:

Release Date - BlueTick Verified, starring Parul Gulati and Siddharth Nigam, will stream on EPIC On from July 19, 2024. Excited?

Review - The reviews for EPIC ON's BlueTick Verified are not out yet. LatestLY will update you'll as and when it's available online.

