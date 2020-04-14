Sidharth Shukla Fans Trend #HumTumAurQuarantineWithSid As The Bigg Boss 13 Winner Is All Set To Grace Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Home-Made Show (View Tweets)

Sidharth Shukla, Bharti Singh and Harsh Haarsh Limbachiyaa (Photo CreditsL Insta)

As we are writing this, India is under a strict lockdown phase until May 3, 2020. As announced by the government - one and all need to practise social distancing and stay indoors. While many old shows like Ramayan, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Mahabharat, Khichdi and more are re-running and entertaining fans. However, a new show featuring comedian Bharti Singh and her hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa titled Hum Tum Aur Quarantine has also made its way on TV wherein the couple will talk about their daily routine and make people laugh. But looks like no one cares about Bharti and Harsh, as it's Sidharth Shukla's presence on the show in the coming episode which has got fans excited as they have made #HumTumAurQuarantineWithSid a top trend on Twitter. After Bhula Dunga's Success, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill To Feature In Two More Music Videos?

As we all know how powerful Shukla's fan following is and so the super trend does not come as a surprise. From people celebrating that the top trend to a section of netizens going gaga after seeing the glimpse of Sid from the show, tweeple are in no mood to calm down. Bhula Dunga Music Video Out: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Chemistry Is Electrifying, Song Showcases SidNaaz Moments and We Love It (Watch Video).

@sidharth_shukla stolen so many hearts & still counting is on stay blessed and stay same ❤️ we #SidHearts are constant fans of ur & now uh are a family for us 💕#HumTumAurQuarantineWithSid pic.twitter.com/pUOD0pGLln — Anchal Munjal 🇮🇳 (@Munjal__Anchal) April 14, 2020

Tere jaisa yaar kahan Kahan aisa yaarana #HumTumAurQuarantineWithSid — Sanchisiddhi19 (@sanchisiddhi19) April 14, 2020

ExciteDD tonight 8pm on colors #HumTumAurQuarantineWithSid His smile , his talk , d way he says ' thank you so much keep supporting' ^ • ^ pic.twitter.com/Fpb4JlxuEl — 1tα (@ektathakur03) April 14, 2020

All we can say is that the #HumTumAurQuarantineWithSid trend is proof that no one is like Sidharth Shukla. Recently, the actor made it to the headlines for his Bhula Dunga video with Shehnaaz Gill wherein the duo's chemistry was much talked. Having said that, it is rumoured that Shehnaaz and Sid will be hosting Dance Deewane. Stay tuned!