Bigg Boss 13 stars Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill gave fans the sweetest surprise by dropping a new song titled Shona Shona on November 25. This melody sees the TV actors looking all cute together. However, the highlight of the song is the chemistry between the two which will remind you of their reality show days. Before, 'Shona Shona', Sid and Shehnaaz (Sana) had collaborated for Bhula Dunga. But the latest track is quite different from the first one and is more on the peppy and naughty side. Having said that, Sidharth in a conversation with Spotboye opened up on Shehnaaz and his fans. Shona Shona Song: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Cute Chemistry is the Highlight of this Song (Watch Video).

When he was asked to point out the best thing about Shehnaaz his answer was "that she is unfiltered" and replied "nothing" when quizzed what he would like to change about her. Later, when Shukla was questioned that did he ever thought he will grow a strong bond with Sana after Bigg Boss, he said, "It's difficult to predict friendships outside the house but I’m glad that we remained in touch and connected well."Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's New Song to Release on THIS Date, Former Bigg Boss Contestants Look So Much in Love in their First Look.

Ahead in the conversation, the portal even asked Sid that does he keep a tab on how often his fans make him viral online. To which he replied, "Of course I do. It's not that I’m not active but I don’t see the point of posting just anything. I love connecting with my audience and am so grateful for all that they do for me."

Coming back to 'Shona Shona', fans are all over the internet happy and rejoicing over the fact that two popular faces from Bigg Boss 13 have given them a song that is amazingly cool. What's your take? Tell us in the comment section below.

