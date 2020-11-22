All #SidNaaz admirers, here's a good piece of news for y'all. Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are collaborating for a song once again and their collaboration has certainly pumped up enough excitement in us. BB 13's most popular contestants are coming together for a new single and the song is bound to break all the previous records of the number of views on YouTube. While their first look from which was unveiled today, the song is slated to release on November 25, 2020. Sidharth Shukla Calls Shehnaaz Gill's New Song Kurta Pajama 'Bakwas' But Addictive.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz look so much in love in their first look from the song. Their chemistry is palpable and they make for a very adorable pair. The song will be sung by Neha Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar and their inclusion is like a cherry on the cake. Shehnaaz and Sidharth are currently hot property in the tinsel town and their fandom is increasing with each passing day. While their admirers are getting impatient to catch a glimpse of their new song, let's hope the makers don't make this long wait a bit bearable. Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi: How Popular TV Jodis Channeled Their Romance Through Singles In Lockdown!

Check Out their First Look from Shona Shona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz's father had recently reacted to her relationship with Shukla by saying, "I wouldn't like to say anything on this. It's her personal life. Na main unke khilaaf hoon, na main unke haque mein hoon. Na hi main iska virodh karta hoon aur na hi main chahta hoon ki yeh dono saath rahen." Her father is miffed with the actress since she has apparently stopped contacting him ever since her stint in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

