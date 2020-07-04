20 years ago, Smriti Irani entered the hearts of millions of Indians. Not as a strong politician, but as the most ideal bahu of Indian TV. She made her acting debut with the hit soap opera Kyu Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. where she played the role of Tulsi Virani. Today, Smriti remembered her journey as the character, and her first shot. Bond of the Bahus: Smriti Irani Is Looking Forward to Meeting Hina Khan and We Can’t Wait for That Day (View Post).
Smriti revealed that on the first day of the shoot, the director had told producer Ekta Kapoor that the show will be a flop because of how bad of an actor Smriti is. The actress convinced Ekta, saying: "Can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?" Imagine being a new actor in the business and saying THAT to your producer. Guts!
Smriti wrote a long note thanking everyone who was a part of her journey from Amar Upadhyay, who played her husband, to Mouni Roy, who played her adoptive daughter. Union Minister Smriti Irani Lauds Sonu Sood For His Act of Kindness As He Continues to Help Migrant Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis (View Tweet).
Check Out Smriti Irani's Instagram Post:
20 years ago this was possibly one of my first scenes with Sudha Aunty. I raced through my lines ,nervous as hell coz @ektarkapoor was called to the shooting floor by the director who told her the project was a sure shot flop since the girl cast as Tulsi did not have the talent to see it through. Upon enquiring why I was not unleashing my full potential as an actor I told her “ can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?” I promised her I’d take help of every colleague possible if I felt I can’t measure up alone. EK said done and the rest was TV history. Today 2 decades later in absentia I say thank you for the belief @ektarkapoor , thank you @monishasinghkatial for first refusing to cast me & then supporting me all the way. Thank you to the ever changing Mihir from @amarupadhyay_official to dada @ronitboseroy . To kids like @karishmaktanna @ihansika @masumimewawalla @mounirooy & all those I have not been able to name. To bahus ranging from @gpradhan @shilpa_saklani_official & sons @meetsumeet18 @hitentejwani , Sandeep Baswana... & many more relationships I lived on screen who are friends for life. To @mandirabedi & @jaya.bhattacharya who were the best on screen villains possibly and absolute sweethearts off screen. Many more who were a part of the journey .. I cherish every moment & specially am grateful to the viewers who kept our passions alive.#20yearsofkyunkiisaasbhikabhibahuthi 🙏🙏🙏🙏
She also called Mandira Bedi and Jaya Bhattacharya the best onscreen villains and the sweetest people off screen. "Many more who were a part of the journey .. I cherish every moment & specially am grateful to the viewers who kept our passions alive," Smriti wrote.
