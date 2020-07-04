20 years ago, Smriti Irani entered the hearts of millions of Indians. Not as a strong politician, but as the most ideal bahu of Indian TV. She made her acting debut with the hit soap opera Kyu Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. where she played the role of Tulsi Virani. Today, Smriti remembered her journey as the character, and her first shot. Bond of the Bahus: Smriti Irani Is Looking Forward to Meeting Hina Khan and We Can’t Wait for That Day (View Post).

Smriti revealed that on the first day of the shoot, the director had told producer Ekta Kapoor that the show will be a flop because of how bad of an actor Smriti is. The actress convinced Ekta, saying: "Can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?" Imagine being a new actor in the business and saying THAT to your producer. Guts!

Smriti wrote a long note thanking everyone who was a part of her journey from Amar Upadhyay, who played her husband, to Mouni Roy, who played her adoptive daughter. Union Minister Smriti Irani Lauds Sonu Sood For His Act of Kindness As He Continues to Help Migrant Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis (View Tweet).

Check Out Smriti Irani's Instagram Post:

She also called Mandira Bedi and Jaya Bhattacharya the best onscreen villains and the sweetest people off screen. "Many more who were a part of the journey .. I cherish every moment & specially am grateful to the viewers who kept our passions alive," Smriti wrote.

