TikTok star and Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat has undergone a drastic transformation. The Haryana politician now looks fit and lean. Not just this, she recently was also seen in a music video titled Afeem, which is an Haryanavi track that is sung by Raj Mawar. With this, we can surely say that Sonali is trying her best to enter showbiz and a melody is just a shuruvat. However, when Viral Bhayani shared a BTS video from Phogat's song on his Instagram, she was brutally age-shamed. Geeta Kapur’s Pictures in An All Red Outfit and Sindoor Go Viral; Fans Ask When Did She Get Married?

The comment section of the post is full of nasty remarks by the trolls who have tagged her 'budhi' and whatnot. Well, the sad part here is that not the song, but Sonali being trolled for being a woman with dreams at a certain age. This proves that we live in a society where an ambitious lady is mocked on the basis of age, marital status, and more. This is not at all good and definitely needs to be changed. Malaika Arora Gets Mercilessly Trolled for Attempting the Dhunuchi Dance on the Sets of Super Dancer 4 (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Here Are A Few Comments:

Viral Bhayani Instagram

On the political front, Sonali had stirred a controversy when she had thrashed Hisar Market Committee secretary Sultan Singh with her slipper. Ahead, when she was in the Bigg Boss 14 house, she raised many eyebrows for fighting with Rubina Dilaik and confessing her feelings for Aly Goni. What do you think of Phogat's Afeem song? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

