Bigg Boss 10 fame Swami Om breathed his last today (Feb 3) in Delhi. Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment at a hospital and was ill from past a few days. He died at the age of 63. The reason for his death is said to be paralysis. Reports also suggest that he had contracted coronavirus sometime back, but had recovered from it. For the one's who aren't aware, he was quite a controversial name and had created news on Bigg Boss as well as in the outside world. Here's taking a look at times he churned news for wrong reasons. Swami Om Dies; Self-Proclaimed Godman and Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Passes Away at 63 in Delhi.

When Swami Om Threw Pee On VJ Bani

Yes, this did happen. It was during a task on BB 10 when the self-proclaimed godman crossed his limits and threw his pee from a bottle on VJ Bani. This act of the baba was not entertained by the makers and he was thrown out of the show.

Swami Om Threw Pee On VJ Bani (Photo Credits: YouTube)

When He Was Slapped By A Woman

This was post-Swami Om's eviction from Bigg Boss where he had gone for a debate on a channel. During the interaction, he passed some nasty comments on the other guest, who was a woman. And so on live TV was beaten by the lady.

Swami Om Slapped (Photo Credits YouTube)

When The Baba Called Salman An ISI Agent

Swami Om was also known to utter anything without giving it a thought. In an interview with a channel, he claimed that the makers of Bigg Boss had kidnapped him and Salman Khan is an ISI agent and anti-national. He did not stop there but had also added that the host eats dishes which has drugs in it.

Salman Khan, Swami Om (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Claimed That Uttrakhand Earthquake Occurred Because He Was Ill-Treated

In another controversial statement, Swami Om in 2017, in a video had said that the Uttrakhand earthquake was a repercussion of how he was ill-treated by the makers of Bigg Boss. He did not end there and added that if people insult him more such earthquakes might happen in future too.

Swami Om Dies (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Accused Of Molesting A Woman

Reportedly, Swami Om was slapped with an FIR for allegedly molesting a woman in 2017. As per the victim, baba and another companion of molested and abused her. He was charged with Section 354 (Assault on a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and had also sought for the anticipatory bill.

Swami Om Passes Away (Photo Credits: Twitter)

That's it, guys! These are the top five controversies of the deceased. While speaking to Zee Media on Swami Om's demise, a close associate and friend Mukesh Jain told that due to paralysis, the baba was unable to move. Reportedly, he will be cremated today at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi. May his soul rest in peace.

