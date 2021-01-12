Tandav is the first web series created by Bollywood’s ace filmmaker and screenwriter Ali Abbas Zafar. The show starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead, in which he’d be playing the role of a powerful politician, is all set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 15. But before this political drama drops online, the show’s creator has confirmed about season two to a leading tabloid. Yes, Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed that Tandav season two is in works. From Saif Ali Khan’s Tandav to Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 2, Take a Look at Most Anticipated Indian Web Shows of 2021.

Tandav is a nine-episode series. Talking about the next season, Ali Abbas Zafar told Mid-Day, “The pandemic has been a boon for me because, as writers, we don’t get to spend enough time with ourselves. During the lockdown, I sat in my Dehradun home for five months and kept writing. We have already developed the script for the second season, and hopefully, it will go on floors soon.” Tandav Trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia's Political Thriller Series Looks Suave, Powerful And Highly Dramatic.

Tandav is one of the most-awaited shows of Saif Ali Khan and fans’ excitement have been sky-high ever since the makers have dropped the actor’s first look and the web series’ trailer. It highlighted greed, ambition and violence and many other things happening in the political world that will ultimately lead to the throne. Tandav also features Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Amyra Dastur, and others in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).