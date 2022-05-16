Popular names such as Tejasswi Prakash, Urvashi Rautela, Rashmi Desai and Avneet Kaur among many others have set the temperature soaring by creating fun reels on Instagram with the track 'Cool for the Summer', a song by international sensation Demi Lovato. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Holi Celebration Was Filled With Colours of Love (View Pics).

Winner and contestant of 'Big Boss 15' Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra, actress Urvashi Rautela, famous TV actress Rashmi Desai among top influencers like Avneet Kaur, Surabhi Samriddhi, and Arhan Khan AKA Lucky Dancer have jumped onto this trend. Lovato commented on these reels and expressed her admiration for this trend. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat Groove to Viral TikTok Song and It’s Must-See (Watch Video).

Check Out The Videos Below:

Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Urvashi Rautela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 #UR1 ☝🏻 (@urvashirautela)

Rashami Desai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Avneet Kaur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

'Cool for the summer' is Lovato's sultry hit from 2015, but thanks to the hip-swaying dance challenge the audio has been trending on reels for more than two weeks and has crossed more than 600k creations on Instagram and has also charted on various streaming platforms.

