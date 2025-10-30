Actress Debinna Bonnerjee and her actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as they attended Latin pop icon Enrique Iglesias’ concert in Mumbai, calling it a moment that brought back her teenage memories. Power Couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Visit Vrindavan With Kids, Meet Premanand Maharaj Ji (View Post).

Debinna took to Instagram, where she shared glimpses from the unforgettable night. In a video, Debinna and Gurmeet are seen grooving to the number “Hero” being sung by Iglesias on stage.

The text overlay on the video read: “Hero who? Hero us… With Enrique singing in the background... what a night, what a feeling, what a memory.”

She captioned the post: “Watching this concert together, our teenage hero live… Alone at our own times, and now together in this moment …. That’s how destiny plays, that’s how relationships stay, That’s how love grows. An era of memories unlocked and it was all worth it Thank you @enriqueiglesias you be the best.”

Iglesias has a two day gig in Mumbai. It took place on October 29 and will now take place on October 30.

Ever since he began his musical journey in 1995, Iglesias has belted out timeless hits like Bailamos, Hero, Escape, Addicted, Rhythm Divine, Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), I’m a Freak, and Dirty Dancer, to name a few.

Talking about Debinna and Gurmeet, they are currently seen on the show Pati Patni Aur Panga with his wife. The show is hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre.

The show airs on Colors TV and features a diverse mix of celebrity couples as contestants. The lineup includes Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, and Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, along with Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed.

Gurmeet and Debinna rose to prominence after portraying Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic Ramayana.

They first got married in 2011 and then tied the knot again in 2021. They had their first child, a daughter, in April 2022, and their second daughter in November 2022.

After gaining prominence through his portrayal of Rama in the 2009 television series Ramayan, he and his wife joined the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh. After this show, he played the role of a business magnate Maan Singh Khurana in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi alongside Drashti Dhami.

He also played a lead role in the show Punar Vivah Gurmeet participated in and won the fifth season of the popular dance contest Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia.

He was then seen in the dance contest Nach Baliye 6 alongside his Debinna, in which he finished as the first runner up. He also participated in an action reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5) where he was named the first runner-up. ‘Forever a Proud Bihari’: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary Honoured With Bihar Gaurav Award by Chirag Paswan (Views Post).

Gurmeet's first foray into Bollywood was in 2015 when he was cast as the character of Jaidev in the psychological thriller Khamoshiyan.

