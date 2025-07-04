The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Review: From SonyLIV's strong coterie of real‑life‑inspired political shows comes The Hunt – The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, created and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor (Hyderabad Blues, Iqbal). As the name suggests, the seven‑part miniseries is based on the investigation into the assassination of former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi, who was killed in a suicide bombing in Chennai (then Madras) on May 21, 1991 - an incident that left the entire nation shaken by the sheer audacity of the crime. ‘The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case’ Release Date: Nagesh Kukunoor’s TV Series on Former PM’s Murder to Premiere in July on Sony LIV (Watch Video).

The series is based on the book Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassins by Anirudhya Mitra. If you are a Malayali like me, you might find the events familiar because they were almost recreated in Major Ravi's 2007 film Mission 90 Days, starring Mammootty. In The Hunt, you meet NSG commando Captain AK Raveendran - Major Ravi's real name, but played in the series by Vidyut Garg - and it was his experience of that hunt that inspired the former soldier‑turned‑filmmaker to make Mission 90 Days. However, while the film suffered from rushed treatment and average storytelling, The Hunt - thanks to its format and brisk pacing - emerges as a taut thriller with a deliberately frustrating finale.

'The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case' Review - The Plot

After Rajiv Gandhi is killed at a public event in Sriperumbudur, a special task force is constituted to investigate, headed by DR Kaarthikeyan (Amit Sial). The team also includes SP‑CBI Amit Verma (Sahil Vaid), DSP‑CBI Ragothaman (Bagavathi Perumal, aka Bucks), DIG‑CBI Amod Kanth (Danish Iqbal) and DIG‑CBI Radhavinod Raju (Girish Sharma).

Watch the Trailer of 'The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case':

They must track down those behind the assassination before the culprits escape the country. As the killing took place in Tamil Nadu, suspicion falls on the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), angry with Gandhi for sending peacekeeping troops to Sri Lanka. How the SIT confirms the LTTE’s involvement and what becomes of the investigation forms the rest of the series.

'The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case' Review - Compelling and Authentic Storytelling

In one scene, Kaarthikeyan tells his associates he doesn't want this to become another JFK case, shrouded in conspiracy theories. Alas, thanks to red tape, bureaucratic incompetence and corruption, even though Kaarthikeyan's SIT confirms the LTTE’s role, their journey ends with conclusions that invite yet more theories.

A Still From The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

If you enjoyed SonyLIV's hard‑hitting real‑life dramas such as Scam 1992 and The Waking of a Nation, there’s every chance you’ll like The Hunt - perhaps even more. Kukunoor treats it as a fast‑paced thriller, maintaining urgency while keeping the story grounded and realistic without resorting to screen heroics. The early‑’90s recreation is impressive, especially with extensive location shooting as the team scampers through neighbourhoods and safe houses to catch LTTE members and sympathisers. The sharp editing keeps things moving, even when the timeline shifts between past and present, and Tapas Relia’s background score deserves special mention.

The generous splattering of Tamil - especially in LTTE and interrogation scenes - adds authenticity.

What’s more intriguing is how the show establishes from the outset that the SIT’s biggest hurdle isn’t the LTTE’s elusiveness but bureaucratic over‑enthusiasm and under‑preparedness. From the scene where a brilliantly deductive yet over‑enthusiastic forensic expert leaks the bomber’s photo to the media before sharing it with the SIT, challenges pile up, reaching a nadir in the finale, where the mishandling of a breakthrough is maddening to watch. Sometimes, incompetence comes from within the team itself - such as ignoring a citizen tip that turns out to be legitimate.

'The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case' Review - Grey Zones of the Narrative

Because The Hunt works hard to stay faithful to what transpired, it must cross some uncomfortable ground. I’m never keen on onscreen custodial torture, yet the series frames it as an urgent bid to extract information. In perhaps the most contentious moment, Raveendran threatens rape to break a suspect’s silence - a deeply uneasy scene, even if portrayed as a desperate tactic against trained operatives. But again, after a point, the questioning, the torturing, and the confession began to feel repetitive, particularly in the second half of the series, affecting the pacing.

A Still From The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

The series also grapples with portraying LTTE members, particularly Nalini (Anjana Balaji), Das (B Sai Dinesh) and leader Sivarasan (Shafeeq Mustafa), showing them in the grey zones. The phrase “one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter” crops up twice, capturing the dilemma. The LTTE are shown as committed believers in a righteous war, with their own history of victimhood, yet the narrative reminds us that killing innocents can never be justified. It is a very sticky area to traverse for the show and The Hunt manages to do so very carefully. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: Date, History and Significance of the Day Remembering India’s Former Prime Minister.

'The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case' Review - Sahil Vaid Excels

Returning to the protagonists, although the excellent Amit Sial headlines the show, his character often steps back. Instead, Sahil Vaid’s Amit Verma takes centre stage, almost becoming a quasi‑protagonist, with the ever‑winsome Bagavathi Perumal also enjoying prominence. It’s a pleasure to see the underrated Vaid in a substantial role - and he shines as the dedicated officer. Raised in Tamil Nadu, the Punjabi actor’s bilingual delivery impresses, and even Sial manages commendable Tamil when given the chance.

A Still From The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Focusing on Amit Verma during most of the series makes sense: he and Ragothaman lead the ground investigation dedicatedly, which makes his growing frustration in the finale all the more convincing when even Kaarthikeyan's aloofness compounds matters.

'The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case' Review - Playing it Safe?

(SPOILERS ahead) My main gripe: Kukunoor seems to play it safe, hesitant to anger political factions. The series doesn’t need to answer every question, but by keeping Kaarthikeyan bureaucratically aloof in the final episode, we never grasp his mindset - especially after he has been impartial and empathetic throughout. Without a clarifying epilogue, it feels like the show sidesteps some sticky issues it raises.

A Still From The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

The performances are first rate throughout - whether from Sial, Vaid and Perumal or the actors portraying LTTE members. Vidyut Garg, as the NSG commando, also excels, while Nishan Naniah, who joins the SIT in the fourth episode, is solid. The casting of actor Rajiv Verma as the late Rajiv Gandhi was a nice visual touch.

'The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case' Review - Final Thoughts

If you are someone who enjoys fact-based thrillers with a morally grey core, The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case deserves a spot on your watchlist. It is a gripping watch with its solid performances, well-paced storytelling, and an unflinching look at the challenges of the investigation agencies even in tackling high-profile cases, even if it occasionally treads cautiously around politically sensitive landmines. The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case is streaming on SonyLIV.

Rating: 4.0

