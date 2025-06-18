Mumbai, June 18: We all are aware of the unfortunate assassination of our former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Bringing the horrific tale on screen, National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor has come up with a new series titled, "The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case". Backed by Sony LIV in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies, the project is a cinematic adaptation of the bestselling book Ninety Days by investigative journalist Anirudhya Mitra.

Dropping an exciting preview of the forthcoming series, Sony LIV penned on their official Instagram handle, "The assassination that shook the nation. The manhunt that stunned the world. The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, streaming from 4th July on Sony LIV. #TheHuntOnSonyLIV."

The video showed that before the assassination there was a death threat for Rajiv Gandhi which was ignored. Later, it dives into the investigation that followed the assassination in which a lot of fingers were raised all across in an attempt to establish accountability for the incident. The preview further indicates that SIT (Special Investigation Team) was on the lookout for someone who was working closely with the suicide bomber.

It remains to be seen how much artistic liberty has been taken while making the show. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21st, 1991, during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a female suicide bomber who was a member of the banned Sri Lankan Tamil separatist rebel organization Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Penned by Nagesh Kukunoor, along with Rohit Banawalikar and Sriram Rajan, "The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case" boasts an stellar cast with Amit Sial as D.R. Kaarthikeyan (Chief of SIT), Sahil Vaid as Amit Verma, (SP-CBI), Bhagavathi Perumal as Ragothaman (DSP-CBI), Danish Iqbal as Amod Kanth (DIG-CBI), Girish Sharma as Radhavinod Raju (DIG-CBI), Vidyut Garg as Capt. Ravindran (NSG Commando), Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B Sai Dinesh, Shruthy Jayan, and Gouri Menon. "The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case" is expected to stream on Sony LIV from July 4th.

