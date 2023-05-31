Former West Indies cricket captain and record-breaking batsman Chris Gayle spoke about his collaboration with singer Arko for the track "Oh Fatima'' and said that he had to "learn" to rap. Cricketers Brett Lee and Chris Gayle will interact with Kapil Sharma on his show The Kapil Sharma Show. They will swing hilarious anecdotes about their lives on and off the cricket field. Adding a musical twist to the cricket fun, will be singer and music composer, Arko Pravo Mukherjee. The Kapil Sharma Show’s Last Episode to Air in July- Reports.

During a candid conversation, Kapil inquires about Gayle's collaboration with Arko for a song, asking whether Gayle possesses rap skills or if he had to learn it. In response, Gayle said: "I had to learn the skill of rapping. I enjoy being a student, always eager to listen and learn. Arko is incredibly talented and is particular about his lyrics." The Kapil Sharma Show: Nigerian Singer Rema Enacts Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic Dialogue From DDLJ (Watch Promo Video).

Check Out The Song Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARKO (@arko.pravo.mukherjee)

Check Out The Tweet Here:

It was a lovely meeting both my big brothers @BrettLee_58 and @henrygayle after so many years 😍 laughter, singing, dancing 🕺🏼 it was so much fun. You both r sweethearts ❤️ love you guys ❤️thank you 🙏 #thekapilsharmashow #cricket #comedy #love #gratitude pic.twitter.com/cDQIqGSE73 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 24, 2023

"When he shared the track with me, he provided a rough version and said: "This is what I'm looking for.' It was a new experience for me. I instantly vibed with the beat, and he suggested, 'Hey, let's make it happen'. It turned out to be a great collaboration." The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2023 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).