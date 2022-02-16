Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit talks about the disadvantages of fame on The Kapil Sharma Show. She is appearing as a special guest to promote her web series The Fame Game with co-actors Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran and Muskan Jaferi. Host Kapil Sharma spoke about how fame brings in a lot of happiness but with it come certain disadvantages as well. Kapil Sharma Sorts Out Differences With Akshay Kumar; Actor To Appear on TKSS for Bachchan Pandey Promotions (Read Tweet).

Madhuri Dixit agrees to it and gave an example by recalling a incident: "A switchboard wasn't working in my house and the repairmen were called home. Unfortunately, I was home that day. To repair a small switchboard, four repairmen came along! What's more, a fifth guy also trotted in after these four."

Elaborating further, Madhuri went on: "They came and said, 'Which switchboard needs repairing?' to which I pointed saying, "This one". They first smiled at me and said to the other, 'Kholo!' (open it) so a person came and opened the board. Then the guy said, 'Dekho' (see), a third person popped up and began looking inside.

"Then he called another person and said, 'Theek karo' (repair it) and the fourth guy started repairing. After they repaired the switchboard I said, 'Okay now you can go, it's all good now.' They smiled again and left but one man was left behind. I asked him, 'What happened? Are you not leaving with them?' he said, 'Kahan? Hum inke saath nahi, hum toh aapko dekhne aaye the!' (Where? I am not with them, we just came to see you!)"

Manav Kaul also joined the conversation and shared his own experience: "I feel that when we go back home, like I belong to Indore and often go to meet my mother, my sister-in-law and my brother. So, a lot of people come to visit and I have to sit and watch their kids talents. You have to listen to all of their poems, watch all of their dance performances and you have to praise all of them and say, 'Waah waah, very good!'." The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

