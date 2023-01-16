Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey-starrer The Last of Us had its first episode release on January 15, 2022, on HBO Max in countries where available. Developed by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, the series is an adaptation of the hit PlayStation videogame of the same name directed by Druckmann himself, and follows Joel and Ellie who travel through an apocalyptic United States to deliver humanity’s last hope to the fireflies.The series opened to raving reviews from critics. However, after release, The Last of Us episode one leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. The Last of Us Review: Critics Say Pedro Pascal's Apocalyptic Show is 'Video Game Adaptation Done Right', Call it HBO's 'Next Big Hit'.

However, this is not the first time, a series has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all series becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. The Last of Us Trailer: Is Ashley Johnson Playing Ellie's Mom? Fans Spot Her and Troy Baker in Pedro Pascal's HBO Adaptation of the PlayStation Game!

For the unversed, The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. It also stars Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge and more. The Last of Us is airing on HBO Max right now.

