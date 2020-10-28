The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix original film, The White Tiger, has released. The movie stars Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar playing two Richie Richs from Delhi and Adarsh Gaurav playing their servant, who becomes envious, motivated, inspired of their wealth. Adarsh, in his debut role, looks comfortable on screen. The path of his character's rags to riches story will be dark, gritty and bloody. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Ramin Bahrani has adapted and directed the film. The White Tiger First Look: Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's Stills From The Netflix Film Have Already Piqued Our Interest! (View Pics).

The trailer for The White Tiger is as serious as it is dazzling. It draws a stark commentary on India's class divide. There are moments of dark humour, of course. The narrator, explaining his poverty, at one point says, "I was trapped. And don't believe for a second there is a million-rupee game show you can win to get out of it." A comment on the Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire. However, the final shot of the trailer shows that this slumdog will also become a millionaire. Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Get Her First Academy Award Nomination For Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger?

The film looks technically strong. The cinematography looks amazing. The background score is lit.

Watch The Teaser Trailer For The White Tiger Here:

Priyanka looks dazzling as the Delhite Pinky Madam. And we all know how perfectly Priyanka can slip into the character of a rich woman. We have seen her transition from middle-class to riches in The Sky Is Pink. She also played the rich spoilt brat in Waqt. Then, of course, we have Dil Dhadakne Do, where it almost seemed like she played one of the Ambanis.

The White Tiger will have a limited theatrical release in December, followed by a release on the streamer in January. The limited theatrical release will get the movie a chance to be nominated for the Oscars 2021, if the makers are looking for that. The Oscar buzz for Priyanka has already begun. She also serves as the executive producer for the film.

