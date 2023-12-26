Social media sensation, Uorfi Javed, who is known for her unusual sense of dressing, was seen waiting tables at a restaurant in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Uorfi shared that she got to realise her dream with the gig, and went on to share that no job is big or small. She was seen dressed in the attire of a waitress and taking orders from customers and talking with the manager of the restaurant. Uorfi Javed Arrested For Her Fierce Fashion Choices? Here's The Real Reason Behind It (Watch Video).

She took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video from her gig. She wrote in the caption: “Dream realised! No job is big or small, it’s all about perspective. I wanted to be in the shoes of a waitress for a few hours . Thrilled to contribute my earnings to the Cancer Patient Aid Association, and committed to continuing such acts of kindness. @cpaaindia Special thanx to @suved @theninesmumbai for making this happen and being so generous with the donations (sic).”

Uorfi Javed's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The social media sensation also shared that she wanted to become a waitress to understand the challenges of the job. Although she has seen diners being rude to the waiting staff, the guests were kind to her and the staff at the eatery. She took a paycheque and some tips home, which will now be used for supporting cancer patients. Earlier, Uorfi had shared that she has been encountering glitches on her Instagram account.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2023 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).