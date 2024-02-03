Urvashi Dholakia has strongly disapproved of controversial actress Poonam Pandey's fake death announcement, condemning it as a distasteful publicity stunt and labelling it the lowest form of advertising in the industry. On Friday morning, a post appeared on Pandey's official Instagram handle announcing her death from cervical cancer. Poonam Pandey’s ‘Fake’ Death Stunt Lands Her in Trouble; Maharashtra MLC Satyajeet Tambe Urges Mumbai Police To Take Legal Action.

On Saturday, Poonam shared a video on social media, revealing that she faked her demise to spark a conversation about cervical cancer. Poonam wrote a lengthy note with the video, stating, "I am here, alive. Cervical cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women due to a lack of knowledge on tackling this disease."

“The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer," the post read. Reacting to this, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress took to Instagram Stories, saying, "This is the lowest advertising and marketing could stoop to! Yes, cervical cancer is an important subject to be educated upon, but this publicity stunt was downright disgusting!!"

Urvashi Dholakia's Instagram Story

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi recently participated in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

