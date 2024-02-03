Poonam Pandey's video claiming she's 'alive' shocked the nation, contradicting her team's earlier report of her death from cervical cancer. Maharashtra Legislative Council's Satyajeet Tambe urges Mumbai Police to act against her under Section 195 (1) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, citing false information affecting national integrity. The incident raises concerns about trivialising cancer and diverting attention. Pandey apologised on Instagram, asserting it was for a cause, not financial gain. Uorfi Javed MOCKS Poonam Pandey for Faking Her Death, Says ‘Spreading Awareness About Hangovers’ in Latest Instagram Post!

Check Satyajeet Tambe's X Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)